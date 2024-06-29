Denmark boss emerges as surprise joint favourite for Burnley vacancy in midst of Euro 2024

Matt Scrafton
By Matt Scrafton
Published 29th Jun 2024, 06:00 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now
Denmark boss Kasper Hjulmand is the new surprise joint favourite for the Burnley job.
Read More
Burnley FC announce 'record' shirt sponsorship deal with betting firm

At the time of writing, the 52-year-old is 11/8 to succeed Vincent Kompany with Skybet, which puts him level with Craig Bellamy.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is the new third favourite ahead of Scott Parker and Carlos Corberan.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Hjulmand, who hasn’t featured in the betting at all until now, is currently busy leading Denmark at Euro 2024.

The Danes, who finished second in Group C behind England, take on Germany in the round of 16 tonight (8pm kick-off).

Hjulmand led his country to the semi-finals of the previous Euros, where they were narrowly edged out by the Three Lions following extra-time.

The Danes were knocked out of the 2022 World Cup in Qatar during the group stage following a disappointing performance which saw them collect just one point from their three games.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
MUNICH, GERMANY - JUNE 25: Kasper Hjulmand, Head Coach of Denmark, reacts during the UEFA EURO 2024 group stage match between Denmark and Serbia at Munich Football Arena on June 25, 2024 in Munich, Germany. (Photo by Clive Mason/Getty Images)MUNICH, GERMANY - JUNE 25: Kasper Hjulmand, Head Coach of Denmark, reacts during the UEFA EURO 2024 group stage match between Denmark and Serbia at Munich Football Arena on June 25, 2024 in Munich, Germany. (Photo by Clive Mason/Getty Images)
MUNICH, GERMANY - JUNE 25: Kasper Hjulmand, Head Coach of Denmark, reacts during the UEFA EURO 2024 group stage match between Denmark and Serbia at Munich Football Arena on June 25, 2024 in Munich, Germany. (Photo by Clive Mason/Getty Images)

Prior to that, Hjulmand enjoyed two spells with Nordsjælland, where he won the Danish Superliga in 2011/12. He also claimed the Danish First Division title with Lyngby in 2006/07.

He also spent a brief spell in Germany with FC Mainz, where he won just five of his 24 games in charge before being sacked after just nine months.

Tomorrow marks one month since Kompany left Turf Moor to take over at Bayern Munich.

Since then, a host of names have been linked with the post, including the likes of Frank Lampard, Liam Rosenior and Ruud van Nistelrooy.

Bellamy, Kompany’s former number two, is currently the club’s acting head coach alongside Mike Jackson, with the duo overseeing the players’ first week back in pre-season training.

Related topics:Vincent KompanyBurnleyDenmarkOle Gunnar Solskjaer

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.