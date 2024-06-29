Denmark boss emerges as surprise joint favourite for Burnley vacancy in midst of Euro 2024
and live on Freeview channel 276
At the time of writing, the 52-year-old is 11/8 to succeed Vincent Kompany with Skybet, which puts him level with Craig Bellamy.
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is the new third favourite ahead of Scott Parker and Carlos Corberan.
Hjulmand, who hasn’t featured in the betting at all until now, is currently busy leading Denmark at Euro 2024.
The Danes, who finished second in Group C behind England, take on Germany in the round of 16 tonight (8pm kick-off).
Hjulmand led his country to the semi-finals of the previous Euros, where they were narrowly edged out by the Three Lions following extra-time.
The Danes were knocked out of the 2022 World Cup in Qatar during the group stage following a disappointing performance which saw them collect just one point from their three games.
Prior to that, Hjulmand enjoyed two spells with Nordsjælland, where he won the Danish Superliga in 2011/12. He also claimed the Danish First Division title with Lyngby in 2006/07.
He also spent a brief spell in Germany with FC Mainz, where he won just five of his 24 games in charge before being sacked after just nine months.
Tomorrow marks one month since Kompany left Turf Moor to take over at Bayern Munich.
Since then, a host of names have been linked with the post, including the likes of Frank Lampard, Liam Rosenior and Ruud van Nistelrooy.
Bellamy, Kompany’s former number two, is currently the club’s acting head coach alongside Mike Jackson, with the duo overseeing the players’ first week back in pre-season training.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.