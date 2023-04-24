Defender Jordan Beyer on his love for Burnley and whether he’ll return to Turf Moor next season

The Borussia Monchengladbach centre back will hold conversations with his representatives and his parent club when the time is right.

But the 22-year-old was open to suggestions of a Turf Moor return next season and the chance to challenge himself in the Premier League.

Beyer, who was Vincent Kompany's penultimate signing of the summer, is contracted at Borussia-Park until June 2026, having initially joined “Die Fohlen” as a teenager.

Jordan Beyer speaks to the media ahead of the local derby with Blackburn Rovers. Photo: Kelvin Stuttard

Borussia’s sporting director Roland Virkus revealed that the Championship leaders added an "option to buy” clause in the terms of his temporary deal, with a projected fee set at €15m, but it remains to be seen whether that will be activated.

He said: “I will have discussions about that and we will definitely talk to each other, with Burnley, with Gladbach, everybody, but I don’t have anything to say at the moment or know anything myself, so we will see.

"I’ve loved it here since the first minute, the people around here and the fans, I love playing at Turf Moor, I love going out and winning games there, so that’s obviously very nice so we’ll see what happens.”

The Germany Under 21 international, who previously spent half-a-season on loan with Hamburg in Bundesliga 2, made his 29th start for the Clarets in the shock 2-1 loss at home to QPR at the weekend.

MANCHESTER, ENGLAND - MARCH 18: Jordan Beyer of Burnley runs with the ball while under pressure from Riyad Mahrez of Manchester City during the Emirates FA Cup Quarter Final match between Manchester City and Burnley at Etihad Stadium on March 18, 2023 in Manchester, England. (Photo by Clive Brunskill/Getty Images)

He has contributed to 18 clean sheets in all competitions and scored his only goal for the club with the winner against Coventry City at Turf Moor in mid-January.

After securing promotion to the Premier League with seven games remaining, following victory over Middlesbrough at the Riverside on Good Friday, the Clarets’ number 36 admits that the lure of the top flight is appealing.

"It’s one of the best leagues on the planet, if not the best, so obviously it’s tempting to play there and we see how it goes,” he continued.

"It's been great, but it's not only my decision about what's going to happen in the summer, so we have to see what happens at the end of the season.