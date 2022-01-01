Defender Charlie Taylor wants to keep kicking on — with former club Leeds United up next for Burnley

Jarrod Bowen of West Ham United is fouled by Charlie Taylor of Burnley during the Premier League match between Burnley and West Ham United at Turf Moor on December 12, 2021 in Burnley, England.

The Burnley left back made the switch from Elland Road in the summer of 2017 after making 104 appearances for the Whites in all competitions.

The 28-year-old, who was joined by team-mate Chris Wood six-and-a-half weeks later, landed the club's Player of the Year award for the 2015-16 campaign, the same time the Clarets had returned to the Premier League as champions.

"Since I first signed here, four-and-a-half years ago now, it's flown by," said Taylor. "We've become a properly established Premier League club in that time and right now I think it's the best group of lads we've had.

Sign up to our daily Burnley Express Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Charlie Taylor of Leeds clears the ball from Joey Barton of Burnley during the Sky Bet Championship match between Burnley and Leeds United at Turf Moor on April 9, 2016 in Burnley, United Kingdom.

"I've really enjoyed my time here, I'm enjoying it now, I'm happy to be playing every week and hopefully I can keep on improving. I'm 28 now and I still think I can improve. There are better performances to come."

Taylor, who had spells on loan with Bradford City, York City, Inverness Caledonian Thistle and Fleetwood Town, has now surpassed 100 Premier League starts for Sean Dyche's side.

The Yorkshireman, who earned a couple of caps for England's Under 19s, made his Burnley debut in the League Cup win against Blackburn Rovers at Ewood Park, before being immediately reacquainted with his former employers in the next round.

Since making his top flight bow against Stoke City at Turf Moor, he's kept 30 clean sheets in the division, added four assists, made over 3,500 passes, 178 tackles and almost 300 clearances.

Charlie Taylor of Burnley battles for possession with Raphinha of Leeds United during the Premier League match between Burnley and Leeds United at Turf Moor on May 15, 2021 in Burnley, England.

However, Taylor's maiden goal still evades him. Asked if he takes some stick for that, he said: "Yes. Everyone says it, but we are a really tight group.

"It’s the best changing room I’ve ever been in, and we do have that banter between us. But that’s just us pushing each other to be the best players we can be.

"I score a few [in training] - more than I do in games anyway!

"I’d like to get a goal, and if it’s this season, then great. But definitely before the end of my Burnley career."

Taylor spent his developmental years at Leeds, playing for the junior teams prior to signing as a scholar upon leaving Tadcaster Grammar School.

But there'll be no room for sentiment when he goes up against his old football family for a fifth time since his departure.

Five points separate the two sides, who shared the spoils in a 1-1 draw earlier in the season, with Patrick Bamford cancelling out Wood's finish late on.

He said: "There's no denying it [that these fixtures are key]. They are huge games.

"You can really see a difference in the table if you string a couple of wins together, especially against the sides that are down there.

"We know what we have to do and we know how important they are. Hopefully we can get some wins on the board.