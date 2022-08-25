Deal close for goalkeeper as Burnley boss Vincent Kompany tries to add further before deadline

Sign up to our daily Burnley Express Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

And Clarets boss Vincent Kompany admits he will continue to look to add to his squad ahead of Thursday’s deadline, with Charleroi’s Belgium Under 21 forward Anass Zaroury not included in Les Zèbres’ squad for the league game with Club Brugge on Friday evening, with the understanding that a deal is close for the 21-year-old, who can play as a number 10, or across the front.

Franchi,19, is 6ft 2ins and fits the profile of what Kompany wants from his keepers, with an ability to pass out from the back as well as a solid all-round game.

From Pordenone in Italy, Franchi joined the Paris Saint-Germain youth academy three years ago, signing a professional contract in November 2020.

He is with PSG B, who play in the Championnat National 2, the fourth tier of the French football league system.

As Kompany looks for a striker, there is also an interest in Aston Villa youngster Cameron Archer, who scored seven goals in 20 appearances on loan at Preston last season.

Asked about the state of play, Kompany said: “Our numbers are healthier now, especially with the return of guys like Johann (Berg Gudmundsson), who have been injured for a long time.

“But until the transfer window is finished you don't settle, you see if you can improve the team.

"We have got to make sure that all the business we do is something we can take of in the long term.

"We will keep looking for good deals and players we think can improve the team and if we can't find them then so be it, we go again.

"I believe a lot in the progress that this team can still make so if you told me, Vinny this is the team we have for the rest of the season, I wouldn't even bat an eyelid. I would go to war with them.

"I know they can still get a lot better, but as long as the transfer window is open then it is our duty and job to make this team as competitive as possible within our means.”

Burnley have had success in the loan market, with Taylor Harwood-Bellis, Ian Maatsen and Nathan Tella performing well so far this season, and Kompany wouldn’t have an issue using that route again: “The reason why these loan signings can be important is because most teams in the Championship cannot afford Nathan Tella or Taylor on a permanent.

"So you substitute the long term a little bit for the short term, but as you have seen when it is the right talent, it makes the team stronger.”

The decision on Archer’s destination, or even if he goes out again on loan, lies with Steven Gerrard and Aston Villa, and Kompany admitted: “There is a number of players who we can enquire about, and these types of players we depend entirely on whether the original club decides to let the player go.

"So there is a few players who we don't think will be allowed to go.

"These types of players they play Premier League and we are open to definitely look at opportunities of that nature, but I can't name you him as one name because the clubs have not given us a signal that the player is available.”