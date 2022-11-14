Date confirmed for Manchester United vs Burnley Carabao Cup tie at Old Trafford
Burnley's visit to Old Trafford in the fourth round of the Carabao Cup will take place on Wednesday, December 21.
By Dan Black
35 minutes ago - 1 min read
Vincent Kompany’s Clarets have beaten Shrewsbury Town and Crawley Town to reach this stage while the Red Devils beat Aston Villa 4-2 in the last round at the Theatre of Dreams.
The game has been selected for Sky Sports broadcast, with tickets for the fixture announced in due course.