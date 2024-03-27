Dara O'Shea left 'angry' after soft foul on Burnley teammate decides Ireland v Switzerland game

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Clarets teammates came up against one another at the Aviva Stadium in Dublin on Tuesday night as the Swiss emerged victorious, claiming a 1-0 win thanks to Xherdan Shaqiri’s free-kick.

The set-piece was awarded after O’Shea had been harshly penalised for an apparent foul on Amdouni 25 yards from the Ireland goal.

Interim Ireland boss John O’Shea felt there was no contact and Amdouni made the most of the so-called ‘foul’, which saw his namesake furious in the dressing room at half-time.

“You hold your hands up,” he said afterwards.

“In that first 30 minutes Switzerland were really dominant and aggressive, we had to stand up to that. We did, but when you think of the goal they scored, that was frustrating too.

“We watched it back. Dara and Nathan [Collins], I saw how angry they were at half-time at the referee. Dara has stopped and the lad has gone over.

Switzerland's midfielder #07 Zeki Amdouni is tackled during the International friendly football match between Ireland and Switzerland, at the Aviva Stadium, in Dublin, on March 26, 2024. (Photo by Paul Faith / AFP) (Photo by PAUL FAITH/AFP via Getty Images)

“Still, we can defend the free-kick better...

“That's where you hope the referee will realise when there's contact and not. That's the key bit there.

“You could argue that Dara should have stayed on his feet, but Dara pulled his leg away to not make contact. It's a frustrating one.

“As I mentioned, you have to hold your hands up sometimes. Switzerland were dominating the game, we were frustrated in terms of that.”