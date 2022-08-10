The Limerick-born 19-year-old was a surprise inclusion in the Burnley side for the opening game of the season at Huddersfield Town, and did more than enough to keep the shirt for the visit of Luton Town to Turf Moor.
And while Kompany remains on the lookout for striking options before the transfer window closes, it is no indictment of the former Galway United youngster’s displays.
Indeed, while the Belgian would like more competition in the front line, given Ashley Barnes is 32 and Jay Rodriguez – who is yet to feature through injury – just turned 33, he believes Costelloe has put himself firmly in the thinking for a first team place moving forward.
A week after Kompany’s appointment in June, Costelloe signed a new contract after two successful seasons in the Under 23 set-up, finishing top scorer with 12 goals in all competitions last season.
Most Popular
-
1
Burnley transfer news: Former Celtic ace opted for Bournemouth over Clarets interest, QPR keeper not heading out on loan this summer
-
2
Burnley's Championship title odds shorten — alongside Watford and Sheffield United — as bookmakers back Vincent Kompany's side for promotion
-
3
Carabao Cup second round draw details revealed as Everton, Leeds United and Newcastle United prepare to enter the competition
-
4
Burnley's training pitches - Vincent Kompany explains
-
5
Dara Costelloe "an example for every other young player" says Burnley boss Vincent Kompany
And Kompany, known for developing youth at Anderlecht, admitted: “He has taken his chance – he is (in the competition for first team place).
"With a young player, I am very cautious.
"Everyone can see what his game is, he drives at people and he runs in behind.
"Defensively, I think he defends like one of our defensive midfielders at times. He is on every ball.
"And he adds a little bit of pace to the frontline.
"So that side of things I can see just as much as everyone else can see.
"Then you start looking at how is the attitude? The work-rate? The behaviour after his first game, and all these types of habits that are so important to a career, and with him I feel confident.
"He works as if he has achieved nothing, he is 100% coachable, and even when he doesn't play well, he gives you everything, and that is the baseline.
"It is an example for every other young player and I wouldn't want it any different.
"You can back these type of young players.”