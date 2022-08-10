Dara Costelloe "an example for every other young player" says Burnley boss Vincent Kompany

Sign up to our daily Burnley Express Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

BURNLEY, ENGLAND - AUGUST 06: Dara Costelloe of Burnley FC in action during the Sky Bet Championship match between Burnley and Luton Town at Turf Moor on August 06, 2022 in Burnley, England. (Photo by Ashley Allen/Getty Images)

The Limerick-born 19-year-old was a surprise inclusion in the Burnley side for the opening game of the season at Huddersfield Town, and did more than enough to keep the shirt for the visit of Luton Town to Turf Moor.

And while Kompany remains on the lookout for striking options before the transfer window closes, it is no indictment of the former Galway United youngster’s displays.

Indeed, while the Belgian would like more competition in the front line, given Ashley Barnes is 32 and Jay Rodriguez – who is yet to feature through injury – just turned 33, he believes Costelloe has put himself firmly in the thinking for a first team place moving forward.

A week after Kompany’s appointment in June, Costelloe signed a new contract after two successful seasons in the Under 23 set-up, finishing top scorer with 12 goals in all competitions last season.

And Kompany, known for developing youth at Anderlecht, admitted: “He has taken his chance – he is (in the competition for first team place).

"With a young player, I am very cautious.

"Everyone can see what his game is, he drives at people and he runs in behind.

"Defensively, I think he defends like one of our defensive midfielders at times. He is on every ball.

"And he adds a little bit of pace to the frontline.

"So that side of things I can see just as much as everyone else can see.

"Then you start looking at how is the attitude? The work-rate? The behaviour after his first game, and all these types of habits that are so important to a career, and with him I feel confident.

"He works as if he has achieved nothing, he is 100% coachable, and even when he doesn't play well, he gives you everything, and that is the baseline.

"It is an example for every other young player and I wouldn't want it any different.