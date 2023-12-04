There’s a certain Claret twinge to this week’s version of the Premier League’s team of the week.
There’s also a couple of former Clarets who have also been selected.
1. Robert Sanchez (Chelsea) - 7.47
10-man Chelsea triumphed over Brighton on Sunday with former Seagulls shotstopper Robert Sanchez doing enough to make the Premier League team of the week. Sanchez made a total of seven saves and three high ball claims in a solid showing against his former employers. Photo: Alex Pantling
2. Kieran Trippier (Newcastle) - 9.10
With a WhoScored rating of 9.10, the former Claret is the player of the week. The Newcastle star provided the assist for Anthony Gordon's winning goal against Manchester United, that coming from one of six key passes, and he was unfortunate not to get on the scoresheet himself having managed two shots, one of which struck the bar. Four interceptions, four clearances and two tackles marked a memorable display. Photo: Clive Brunskill
3. Dara O'Shea (Burnley) - 7.94
O'Shea returned a WhoScored rating of 7.94 in the victory against Sheffield United having provided the assist for Jacob Bruun Larsen's first and Burnley's second on the half hour mark. The 24-year-old also won seven aerial duels in a fine display. Photo: Nathan Stirk
4. Ben Mee (Brentford) - 7.90
Mee scored the Bees' second against Luton on their way to a 3-1 victory on home turf, netting with one of three efforts on goal. The 34-year-old also won three aerial duels, and made two clearances and one interception to secure his spot in the side. Photo: Richard Heathcote