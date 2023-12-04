2 . Kieran Trippier (Newcastle) - 9.10

With a WhoScored rating of 9.10, the former Claret is the player of the week. The Newcastle star provided the assist for Anthony Gordon's winning goal against Manchester United, that coming from one of six key passes, and he was unfortunate not to get on the scoresheet himself having managed two shots, one of which struck the bar. Four interceptions, four clearances and two tackles marked a memorable display. Photo: Clive Brunskill