Criticism part of Clarets winger's development - Dyche

The 22-year-old has made 134 appearances, scoring seven goals, since bursting onto the scene in the 2018/19 season, and has started all bar one of Burnley’s Premier League games so far this season.

However, having failed to score so far this term, while supplying only one assist, the former England Under 21 international has come under fire from sections of the support on social media, and, certainly in Saturday’s 4-0 defeat at home to Chelsea, in the stands.

McNeil squandered a first half opportunity to put the Clarets ahead against Chelsea, after Edouard Mendy flapped at a centre from Ashley Westwood, while he twice failed to pick out a teamate having been sent away down the left by Wout Weghorst.

BURNLEY, ENGLAND - MARCH 05: Dwight McNeil of Burnley shoots but fails to hit the target during the Premier League match between Burnley and Chelsea at Turf Moor on March 05, 2022 in Burnley, England. (Photo by Lewis Storey/Getty Images)

There was a smattering of boos when Jay Rodriguez was the man to make way for Maxwel Cornet just after the hour mark, but asked about McNeil, Dyche defended his player: "I thought Dwight was terrific – I've got to be honest, apart from not scoring a goal, the bravery to come and get the ball, getting questioned for probably the first time - it's part of his development.

"Our fans are very fair, they're questioning him at the minute, but he's a fine young player, and part of his development will be playing under those circumstances.

"But he never shied away from the ball, he kept coming to get it, even though he knew the crowd were just giving him a little bit.

"At the end of the day, that's part of being a footballer, and his growth as a footballer, but it wasn't about Dwight today - first half he was terrific, him and Aaron Lennon.”

Asked whether he had spoken to the Rochdale-born youngster about the situation, Dyche added: "I've not spoken to him, but told him this is the reality, this is how you learn, we've all had it, trust me, I've had my fair share!”

At times, McNeil looked shorn of confidence, but at others, he showed good character to make himself available and demand the ball, and Dyche noted: “It shows character and courage, he wants to play and do well and deliver.

“I think he is a fine player and I think it is part of his development, the crowd here are very good and have been very fair to all of these players and myself over many years.

“If they have a bit of a challenge or a moment with a player, then it is part of your development to play through that.

"He certainly showed signs to come and get the ball and continue playing.

“That is great credit to him.

“Dwight is not far from where he needs to be, but sometimes that is how crowds are.

"They get something in their mind and it is difficult to remove it, but it is the player and the team’s job to remove it.”