'Crazy' - Alan Shearer and Ian Wright baffled by 'incredible' decision in Burnley thriller vs Crystal Palace

Chris Wood of Burnley is brought down by Joachim Andersen of Crystal Palace. (Photo by Jan Kruger/Getty Images)

The Dane seemed to hold Clarets striker Chris Wood back as the he attempted to run through onto a long ball over the top early in the second half, but despite him being the last man, referee Simon Hooper took no issue with the 25-year-old’s intervention.

Speaking after the match, Sean Dyche was vocal in his dissatisfaction with the decision, and reviewing the incident on Match of the Day later that evening, Shearer was quick to agree with the Turf Moor chief.

He said: “I agree absolutely with Sean Dyche.

"Long ball over the top, Andersen and Wood 1v1. The assistant is there, the referee Simon Hooper is miles away. That is a foul all day to me.

"As Sean Dyche said, he’s got two hands on him and he’s clean through on goal. The assistant can see it and is up with the play, he should be telling his referee that that is a foul and a red card.

"He doesn’t even give a foul. Incredible!”

Fellow pundit Wright concurred, adding: “Crazy!”.

Saturday’s draw extended Burnley’s unbeaten run to four games in the Premier League and moved them to within two points of safety.