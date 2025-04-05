Coventry City vs Burnley confirmed XIs and team news as Scott Parker makes key change

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Burnley continue their promotion push with a challenging lunchtime trip to Coventry City

Scott Parker has made one key change to his side for today’s clash at the Coventry Building Society Arena.

Many had expected the Clarets boss to name an unchanged side after such an impressive performance last time out against Bristol City.

But Parker has made a like-for-like change in the number nine role, as Lyle Foster comes in for Zian Flemming.

That’s despite the Dutchman scoring a sublime 30-yard free-kick during last week’s 1-0 win at Turf Moor.

Elsewhere, Aaron Ramsey and Mike Tresor are not involved despite stepping up their respective recoveries on Friday, playing 75 minutes each for the Under-21s.

Nathan Redmond takes the place of Manuel Benson on the bench.

BURNLEY, ENGLAND - MARCH 08: Scott Parker the manager of Burnley looks on prior to the Sky Bet Championship match between Burnley FC and Luton Town FC at on March 08, 2025 in Burnley, England. (Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images)

Jordan Beyer, Bashir Humphreys, Jonjo Shelvey and Enock Agyei all remain sidelined.

As for Coventry, Frank Lampard has opted to make four changes to the side that were beaten 3-1 by Sheffield United last week.

Following Middlesbrough’s win over Blackburn Rovers last night, the Sky Blues dropped down to sixth place in the Championship.

TEAMS

Coventry: Collins, van Ewijk, Thomas, Kitching, Dasilva, Grimes, Allen, Rudoni, Sakamoto, Mason-Clark, Wright

Subs: Wilson, Binks, Paterson, Sheaf, Raphael, Bidwell, Latibeaudiere, Torp, Simms

Burnley: Trafford, Roberts, Egan-Riley, Esteve, Pires, Cullen, Laurent, Brownhill, Edwards, Anthony, Flemming

Subs: Hladky, Worrall, Sonne, Hannibal, Koleosho, Redmond, Sarmiento, Flemming, Barnes

Referee: James Bell