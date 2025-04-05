Coventry City vs Burnley confirmed XIs and team news as Scott Parker makes key change
Scott Parker has made one key change to his side for today’s clash at the Coventry Building Society Arena.
Many had expected the Clarets boss to name an unchanged side after such an impressive performance last time out against Bristol City.
But Parker has made a like-for-like change in the number nine role, as Lyle Foster comes in for Zian Flemming.
That’s despite the Dutchman scoring a sublime 30-yard free-kick during last week’s 1-0 win at Turf Moor.
Elsewhere, Aaron Ramsey and Mike Tresor are not involved despite stepping up their respective recoveries on Friday, playing 75 minutes each for the Under-21s.
Nathan Redmond takes the place of Manuel Benson on the bench.
Jordan Beyer, Bashir Humphreys, Jonjo Shelvey and Enock Agyei all remain sidelined.
As for Coventry, Frank Lampard has opted to make four changes to the side that were beaten 3-1 by Sheffield United last week.
Following Middlesbrough’s win over Blackburn Rovers last night, the Sky Blues dropped down to sixth place in the Championship.
TEAMS
Coventry: Collins, van Ewijk, Thomas, Kitching, Dasilva, Grimes, Allen, Rudoni, Sakamoto, Mason-Clark, Wright
Subs: Wilson, Binks, Paterson, Sheaf, Raphael, Bidwell, Latibeaudiere, Torp, Simms
Burnley: Trafford, Roberts, Egan-Riley, Esteve, Pires, Cullen, Laurent, Brownhill, Edwards, Anthony, Flemming
Subs: Hladky, Worrall, Sonne, Hannibal, Koleosho, Redmond, Sarmiento, Flemming, Barnes
Referee: James Bell
