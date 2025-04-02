Coventry City v Burnley early team news: 7 to miss out through injury and 3 fitness doubts - gallery

Matt Scrafton
By Matt Scrafton

Burnley FC writer

Published 2nd Apr 2025, 11:00 BST
The next stage of Burnley’s quest for automatic promotion takes them to Coventry City this weekend.

Scott Parker’s men will be keen to extend their remarkable run with another victory, after moving level on points with Leeds United last weekend with a 1-0 win against Bristol City.

Leeds, meanwhile, were pegged back at the death to draw 2-2 with Swansea City.

It leaves the Clarets third in the table but now level with Leeds in second, while Sheffield United sit a further two points ahead.

As for Coventry, they remain right in the hunt for a play-off place despite their 3-1 defeat to the Blades last weekend.

Frank Lampard’s men remain fifth in the Championship table, two points ahead of Middlesbrough in seventh.

Both sides have some injury concerns to contend with heading into Saturday’s encounter, so here's an early look at the team news for both outfits:

The goalkeeper had to be stretchered off against Sheffield United after suffering suspected knee ligament damage.

1. Oliver Dovin (Coventry) - out

The goalkeeper had to be stretchered off against Sheffield United after suffering suspected knee ligament damage. Photo: George Wood

The midfielder missed the game against Sheffield United with a calf strain he picked up prior to the international break.

2. Josh Eccles (Coventry) - doubt

The midfielder missed the game against Sheffield United with a calf strain he picked up prior to the international break. Photo: Eddie Keogh

The defender is expected to be back in training this week after missing the Sheffield United game with a sickness bug.

3. Liam Kitching (Coventry) - doubt

The defender is expected to be back in training this week after missing the Sheffield United game with a sickness bug. Photo: Gareth Copley

The striker has been missing from Coventry’s last three squads with a pelvic problem that he’s been carrying for a while.

4. Brandon Thomas-Asante (Coventry) - doubt

The striker has been missing from Coventry’s last three squads with a pelvic problem that he’s been carrying for a while. Photo: Malcolm Couzens

