Scott Parker’s men will be keen to extend their remarkable run with another victory, after moving level on points with Leeds United last weekend with a 1-0 win against Bristol City.
Leeds, meanwhile, were pegged back at the death to draw 2-2 with Swansea City.
It leaves the Clarets third in the table but now level with Leeds in second, while Sheffield United sit a further two points ahead.
As for Coventry, they remain right in the hunt for a play-off place despite their 3-1 defeat to the Blades last weekend.
Frank Lampard’s men remain fifth in the Championship table, two points ahead of Middlesbrough in seventh.
Both sides have some injury concerns to contend with heading into Saturday’s encounter, so here's an early look at the team news for both outfits:
