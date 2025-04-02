Leeds, meanwhile, were pegged back at the death to draw 2-2 with Swansea City.

It leaves the Clarets third in the table but now level with Leeds in second, while Sheffield United sit a further two points ahead.

As for Coventry, they remain right in the hunt for a play-off place despite their 3-1 defeat to the Blades last weekend.

Frank Lampard’s men remain fifth in the Championship table, two points ahead of Middlesbrough in seventh.

Both sides have some injury concerns to contend with heading into Saturday’s encounter, so here's an early look at the team news for both outfits:

1 . Oliver Dovin (Coventry) - out The goalkeeper had to be stretchered off against Sheffield United after suffering suspected knee ligament damage. Photo: George Wood Photo Sales

2 . Josh Eccles (Coventry) - doubt The midfielder missed the game against Sheffield United with a calf strain he picked up prior to the international break. Photo: Eddie Keogh Photo Sales

3 . Liam Kitching (Coventry) - doubt The defender is expected to be back in training this week after missing the Sheffield United game with a sickness bug. Photo: Gareth Copley Photo Sales