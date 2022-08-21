Could Metz striker Georges Mikautadze be the answer for Burnley?
As Burnley continue to search the market for a suitable striker, could Metz’s Georgian international Georges Mikautadze be the answer?
The 21-year-old was again linked with the Clarets on Sunday in the National media, and on Monday it was suggested by Belgian reporter Sacha Tavolieri that a 2.5m euros offer has been turned down by the Ligue 2 club.
Mikautadze spent the last two seasons on loan with RFC Seraing in the Belgian First Division B.
Vincent Kompany would ideally like to add to his options in that area, and said after Saturday’s 3-3 draw with Blackpool, as regards further signings: "We will see.
"As long as it makes sense for the club long term, I think it is something to look at."
Burnley are also keen on Mikautadze’s Metz teammate Boubacar Kouyate, with a centre back also on the shopping list.
Kouyate appears to be trying to force an exit from the Lorraine club, with the 25-year-old pulling out of last weekend’s 2-0 win over Valenciennes, with coach Laszlo Boloni saying: “The absence of Kouyate – the player’s decision.”
He was again absent for Saturday’s 3-3 draw at Laval.
Charlie Taylor has been used as an auxiliary centre back, but is believed to be on the list of West Ham’s left back targets, should they not land Italian international Emerson Palmieri from Chelsea.
Should Taylor go, that would provide the necessary funds for Kouyate, but also leave Burnley with Ian Maatsen as their only recognised senior option at left back – and the Netherlands Under 21 international is currently suspended for the next three games after being sent off against Blackpool.
David Moyes has said: “We’d like somebody in that left-back area to help Cressy (Aaron Cresswell) and give us some more cover there."
Ahead of the window closing a week on Thursday, there may be more outgoings at Burnley, with Matt Lowton effectively third choice right back and unable to make the 18-man match day squad at present.
Kevin Long has been out injured, but could also be surplus to requirements under Kompany, while the likes of Adam Phillips and Bobby Thomas could go out on loan.