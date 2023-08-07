The Premier League continues to grow bigger and bigger each season, but so do the player's salaries.

To remain competitive, clubs rely heavily on the revenue made on gameday to boost their finances, but finding the right balance of making a suitable profit while being affordable to the supporter can sometimes be tricky.

Ahead of the 2023/24 season, Bookies.com has calculated the cost of attending a Premier League match at each stadium this season and determined that two adults will spend on average £82.20 for two tickets (based on the lowest available season ticket prices), two pints, two pies and two progammes.

Here are all 20 Premier League clubs listed from most to least expensive to see in person this season:

1 . Back in the top flight Burnley fans have Premier League football to enjoy once again following last season's Championship triumph Photo: Matt McNulty Photo Sales

2 . Arsenal - £130.58 Game ticket (x2): £102.48 Pint (x2): £12.70 Pie (x2): £7.40 Programme (x2): £8 Photo: Justin Setterfield Photo Sales

3 . Tottenham - £110.14 Game ticket (x2): £84.94 Pint (x2): £10.20 Pie (x2): £7 Programme (x2): £8 Photo: Julian Finney Photo Sales

4 . Chelsea - £102.34 Game ticket (x2): £78.94 Pint (x2): £11.40 Pie (x2): £5 Programme (x2): £7 Photo: Mike Hewitt Photo Sales