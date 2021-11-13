Cornet continues fine scoring form for Ivory Coast, as Roberts also finds net for Wales

Cornet, who has hot four in five Premier League starts for Burnley since his summer switch from Lyon, was in CAF World Cup qualifying action for the Elephants, who regained the lead at the top of group D from Tuesday’s opponents Cameroon, who they face in Yaoundé.

Former Leeds wide man Max Gradel scored the opening goal against Mozambique after 10 minutes, with Cornet adding the second just after the hour.

Cornet was replaced by Arsenal’s Nicolas Pepe with 20 minutes remaining.

Fulham’s Jean Michael Seri made it 3-0 late on.

Ivory Coast just need to avoid defeat in Cameroon to top the group and qualify for the third round, which sees the 10 group winners drawn in five home and away ties, of which the winners of each will advance to Qatar 2022.

Meanwhile, fellow summer signing Connor Roberts claimed his 33rd cap for Wales as the Red Dragons saw off Belarus at the Cardiff City Stadium.

The Burnley right back was deployed at wing back as Rob Page’s men, already assured of a World Cup play-off semi-final, gave their hopes of finishing second behind Belgium in their group, and a better chance of being at home in the play-offs, with a comfortable 5-1 win.

Juventus midfielder Aaron Ramsey gave them the lead inside two minutes, before Neco Williams of Liverpool embarrassed the Belarus goalkeeper, who couldn’t keep out a tame shot.

Ramsey added the third from the spot shortly after the break, before Spurs’ Ben Davies headed in his first for his country, and Roberts claimed his third goal for Wales late on, flicking in a free kick at the near post - just as club mate Wayne Hennessey was preparing to come on for his 98th cap in goal.

On Friday night, Bailey Peacock-Farrell, on a season-long loan at Sheffield Wednesday, kept a clean sheet as Northern Ireland beat Lithuania 1-0 at Windsor Park with a Benat Satkus own goal.