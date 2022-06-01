Connor Roberts and Wayne Hennessey on Nations League duty with Wales

However, with one eye on Sunday’s World Cup qualifying play-off against the winners of tonight’s game between Scotland and Ukraine, which takes place in Cardiff, kick-off 5 p.m., the Red Dragons will use tonight’s game as something of a warm up.

Page admitted: “The Nations League is not the be-all and end-all. It’s about exposing the younger players to opposition like that.

“So, in 12 months or two years’ time, when we’re in an important game for the World Cup or the Euros, these players will have benefited from this experience and may be the one to score the winner to get us through.”

CARDIFF, WALES - MARCH 23: Connor Roberts of Wales in action during a Wales Training Session at Vale Resort on March 23, 2022 in Cardiff, Wales. (Photo by Ryan Hiscott/Getty Images)

Wales are also in action against the Netherlands – who have named Wout Weghorst in their squad – on Wednesday, June 8th, and Tuesday, June 14th, as well as Belgium on Saturday June 11th.