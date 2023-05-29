Confirmed 2023/24 Premier League line-up as Burnley join Everton, Newcastle United & West Ham in the top flight
The final line-up for the 2023/24 Premier League campaign has now been finalised following a dramatic season finale on Sunday.
Everton preserved their top flight status with a final day victory against Bournemouth, while Leeds United and Leicester City joined Southampton in the bottom three.
Coming the opposite way alongside the Clarets is Sheffield United and Luton Town, joining the likes of Manchester City, Liverpool and Arsenal at the top table.
Here’s the 2023/24 line-up in full...
