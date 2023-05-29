News you can trust since 1877
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Phillip Schofield admits affair with ‘much younger man’
ITV investigated Phillip Schofield over his former relationship
Man who crashed into Downing Street charged with indecent child images
“Total chaos”: Long delays at UK airports due to e-gates failure
British Soap Awards to ‘go ahead’ despite Phillip Schofield confession
Phillip Schofield & agents full statement after ITV host admits affair

Confirmed 2023/24 Premier League line-up as Burnley join Everton, Newcastle United & West Ham in the top flight

The final line-up for the 2023/24 Premier League campaign has now been finalised following a dramatic season finale on Sunday.
Matt Scrafton
By Matt Scrafton
Published 29th May 2023, 06:00 BST

Everton preserved their top flight status with a final day victory against Bournemouth, while Leeds United and Leicester City joined Southampton in the bottom three.

Coming the opposite way alongside the Clarets is Sheffield United and Luton Town, joining the likes of Manchester City, Liverpool and Arsenal at the top table.

Here’s the 2023/24 line-up in full...

Ashley Barnes was on the scoresheet as Leicester secured their top flight status on the final day

1. Final day delight

Ashley Barnes was on the scoresheet as Leicester secured their top flight status on the final day Photo: Joe Giddens

Photo Sales
Mikel Arteta's side will be looking to bounce back after missing out on the league title

2. Arsenal

Mikel Arteta's side will be looking to bounce back after missing out on the league title Photo: CameraSport - Dave Howarth

Photo Sales
If Villa can sustain their form under Umai Emery, they're in for a good season next year.

3. Aston Villa

If Villa can sustain their form under Umai Emery, they're in for a good season next year. Photo: CameraSport - Dave Howarth

Photo Sales
Gary O'Neil defied the odds to keep the Cherries in the top flight last season.

4. Bournemouth

Gary O'Neil defied the odds to keep the Cherries in the top flight last season. Photo: CameraSport - David Horton

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 6
Related topics:EvertonBurnleyPremier LeagueNewcastle UnitedWest HamLeeds UnitedLeicester CityBournemouthManchester CitySouthampton