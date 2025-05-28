Comparing Burnley's Premier League relegation odds to Leeds United and Sunderland as surprise big names feature

Burnley will be among the clubs looking to avoid the drop after securing their return to the top flight with a 100-point finish in the Championship.

With all six newly-promoted clubs facing instant relegation during the past two seasons, Scott Parker and his players will have to get used to being written off.

There’s no doubt the gap is growing, however, with 13 points separating Leicester City in 18th and Tottenham – the Europa League winners – one position above.

But given some well-documented off-the-field issues, Spurs aren’t the only big club to be in the picture for next season’s relegation odds.

Here’s the current forecast according to bet365:

Challenge Burnley will be one of the big favourites for relegation following their promotion from the Championship

Tottenham - 40/1 Despite lifting the Europa League, Spurs finished this season in 17th place, so can't be ruled out!

Man City - 20/1 On the face of it this might seem absurd, but given a decision on those 115 charges is expected soon, it might not be as ludicrous as it first sounds.