Comparing Burnley's Premier League relegation odds to Leeds United and Sunderland as surprise big names feature

Matt Scrafton
By Matt Scrafton

Burnley FC writer

Published 28th May 2025, 12:00 BST
Such is the level of competition in the Premier League, a handful of giant clubs feature in the relegation betting for the highly-anticipated 2025/26 season.

Burnley will be among the clubs looking to avoid the drop after securing their return to the top flight with a 100-point finish in the Championship.

With all six newly-promoted clubs facing instant relegation during the past two seasons, Scott Parker and his players will have to get used to being written off.

There’s no doubt the gap is growing, however, with 13 points separating Leicester City in 18th and Tottenham – the Europa League winners – one position above.

But given some well-documented off-the-field issues, Spurs aren’t the only big club to be in the picture for next season’s relegation odds.

Here’s the current forecast according to bet365:

Despite lifting the Europa League, Spurs finished this season in 17th place, so can't be ruled out!

On the face of it this might seem absurd, but given a decision on those 115 charges is expected soon, it might not be as ludicrous as it first sounds.

The Red Devils are in chaos on and off pitch and missing out on Champions League football could land another significant blow.

4. Man Utd - 16/1

The Red Devils are in chaos on and off pitch and missing out on Champions League football could land another significant blow.

