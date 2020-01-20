'Coming to Burnley was mind blowing', says Danish goalkeeper Lukas Jensen

Lukas Jensen described his move to Burnley as "mind blowing" and the Dane believes that he's in the best possible environment to develop as a goalkeeper.

The 20-year-old signed on a short term deal in the summer and was recently rewarded with a new contract, tying him to Turf Moor until 2021 with the option of an extra year.

The former Helsingor and HIK stopper was admittedly overwhelmed by the department that he was walking into with England international Nick Pope, one-time Three Lions star Joe Hart,

Northern Ireland number one Bailey Peacock-Farrell and Adam Legzdins all on hand to offer their help and advice.

"I talk to them on a daily basis about how the games went and what I can improve," said Jensen, who saved a penalty in a Premier League Cup defeat against Middlesbrough.

"They help me a lot and they mentor me. I am delighted to get along with the lads and get to know them.

"You have to learn from them when you have Joe Hart, Nick Pope and Bailey. It is the best environment you can be in so I am really happy where I am now.

"They have been [very welcoming], especially Joe. He helps me a lot, especially with training on what I can improve.

"He tells me to build consistence, don't be nervous when you're training with the first team so you can be the best version of yourself.

"If you starting thinking too much about everything then you're going to make mistakes. You've just got to be yourself and train as best you can."

Jensen has impressed with a string of fine performances for Burnley's Under 23s and he's eager to continue his progression.

He had denied Barnsley's Jordan Barnett from the spot in Friday's 4-1 defeat in South Yorkshire in the Professional Development League and he repeated that feat at Curzon Ashton's Tameside Stadium, saving Stephen Walker's kick, less than 24 hours after Pope had denied Leicester City's Jamie Vardy from 12 yards out.

"They really do [have a good history of goalkeepers]," he said. "When I came here it was mind blowing being around the England goalkeepers. That's the best environment that you can have in the Premier League so it's really good.

"I want to get into the first team and that's my main goal. My first goal was to get a contract over here and then it was getting in to the XI for the Under 23s squad and now I've done that.

"That's two out of three and now I want to get into the first team. That's my main goal and hopefully I will do that as fast as possible. It's good to be around the Under 23s lads and getting to know them every day."