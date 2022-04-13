College takeover for Burnley clash with Wolves

A programme of exciting activities staged by students and staff from Burnley College will kick off the Clarets’ fixture with Wolves on Sunday, April 24th.

And, as part of the unique offer, the College will be opening its car park for the free use of Clarets’ fans and creating a fun-filled route to Turf Moor where supporters can boost their daily steps and enjoy a range of displays, performances, and activities.

Interactive activities will continue throughout the day and beyond the final whistle.

Burnley FC Co-Chief Operating Officer Mark Thompson, Principal of Burnley College Karen Buchanan and Burnley College student Joshua Butterworth.

Every corner of the stadium - including the popular Papa John’s FanZone - will reveal an incredible display of the very best that Burnley College has to offer, from creative projects to brilliant performances, including contemporary dance and live music.

Fans can pitch their gaming skills against the College’s highly skilled Esports Academy team, which is already partnered with the official Burnley FC Esports team.

Plus, free health checks will be on offer from students on health and science-related courses, as well as sports challenges from students on sport and fitness courses.

A-Level English Literature students have also created a poem to mark the collaboration between the College and football club, which is going from strength to strength through the establishment of the popular College Clarets scheme.

Students can access discounted match tickets and merchandise through the pioneering partnership, as well as opportunities to take up positions as ambassadors for the club.

The matchday celebration will highlight the diverse range of courses on offer for learners at Burnley College, from school leavers to those keen on degree level study, from individuals seeking to retrain to those who simply love learning.

Karen Buchanan, Principal of Burnley College, said the goal is to raise the profile of the unique collaboration between the College and football club and showcase the amazing talent of students: “This is the perfect opportunity to bring the College to life on the iconic stage of Turf Moor and engage with the passionate football community. We’ve created special scarves, with a limited number available to fans who engage with College staff on the day - whether that’s inquiring about possible courses or taking part in activities.

“Our partnership with Burnley Football Club is incredibly successful and has huge benefits for both the club and College.

“We hope that the community will get behind the club and College for this great event.”

Mark Thompson, Co-Chief Operating Officer at Burnley FC said: “The vibrant College Clarets scheme offers the perfect opportunity for young people to reap the many rewards of being a Burnley FC fan while studying.

“There will be a wide range of fun activities to get involved in at the Wolves game and we’re pleased to be able to offer students the platform to showcase their talents and create lasting memories. It’s set to be a real milestone for the partnership, and I’d encourage all Clarets fans to get involved.”