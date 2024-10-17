'Cloud nine': Burnley boss Scott Parker shares Andreas Hountondji hope after international goals

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Burnley will be hoping Andreas Hountondji’s international form will be the perfect tonic to kickstart his club career at Turf Moor.

Sign up to our daily Burnley Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Burnley Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 22-year-old has started just one league game since signing from French side Caen during the summer, with his other three Championship appearances coming off the bench. He’s yet to find the back of the net in his five appearances in all competitions.

While his game time has been limited, in the glimpses we’ve seen the forward has failed to make an impact.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Hountondji should return to Gawthorpe brimming with confidence, however, having scored twice in as many games while on international duty with Benin.

He scored his first international goal during last week’s 3-0 African Cup of Nations qualifying win against Rwanda, before getting on the scoresheet once again in the return game on Tuesday.

Burnley boss Scott Parker will now be hoping Hountondji can carry on that form when the Clarets return to action away to Sheffield Wednesday on Saturday.

“That’s massive for him,” he said.

“It’s brilliant he’s gone away and scored a couple of goals. He’s not had a lot of game time with us so I expect him to come in on cloud nine really.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I’m looking forward to seeing him and I’m glad he’s gone away and got some game time, scored goals as well because as a striker that always helps, that’s how they judge themselves and rightfully so.

“I’m looking forward to having him back and I’m pleased he’s managed to get some time and score some goals.”