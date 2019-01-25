Vydra working hard to adjust - Dyche

Summer signing Matej Vydra was always expected to have an “adjustment period” as he acclimatises to life back in the Premier League.

The Czech Republic international forward was the Championship’s top scorer last season, scoring 21 in 40 league games for Derby County.

That earned an £11m move and a return to the top flight with Burnley, five years after a spell in the Premier League with West Brom, which saw him score three times in 23 appearances.

He didn’t get much of a look in at Watford after their promotion to the top flight, and Sean Dyche points to the example of a number of his players who have had to grow into the task at this level.

Vydra is in line to make only his fifth start of the season at Manchester City on Saturday, and Dyche said: "Vyds has had a window a number of years ago when he was younger, at West Brom, fleeting moments, but he's had three or so years outside the Premier League, and we didn't think it was 'just throw him on the pitch', we thought there might be an adjustment period, and he continues to work hard to do that.

"That's all you can ask, to work hard and continue to progress with the club.

"The players have taken ownership of that all through my time here, right the way back, Charlie (Austin), (Kieran) Tripps, even (Jason) Shacks - we got £3m for a 32-year-old,centre half, that proves how much he'd got on and matured as a player.

"I do enjoy that side of it, but it is tough.

"The demands of the Premier League are getting much higher, they don't leave you too much breathing space to allow the players a growth period.

"It just says, 'you've got to win some games', so it is tough.”

Dyche doesn’t sign players for the sake of it, and hopes Vydra can follow the likes of Steven Defour in getting to grips with the demands of the team and the league in time: "We don't bring in players lightly, so if it's someone we think can aid the ongoing process, that's to be considered.

"Let's face it, a lot of our players have had that period.

"Ideally every manager would get players who just hit the ground running straight away, but in our case, that's very difficult because of the numbers involved.

"We often have to buy players who develop into the side, Heats, Popey, Lowts, less so Bardo, who's been about the Premier League.

"Tarky, Ben Mee, Charlie, Robbie slightly different - a decent-size move but not played loads of years in the Premier League, Johann, Dwight, less so Azza, Corky, Westy a little bit - more experienced but came here a bit quiet at Villa.

"Defour experienced in a different way, Jeff definitely, had never played in the Premier League, Vokesy, Barnesy, Woody - they're all a version of that, just some we've had to pay more for as a start point, and still continue.”