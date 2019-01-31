Vokes leaves Burnley for Stoke City challenge

Sam Vokes admits it was time to leave Turf Moor after almost seven years of success.

Vokes twice helped the Clarets to promotion to the Premier League after signing from Wolves in the summer of 2012, but is looking forward to his new challenge at the bet365 Stadium, agreeing a three-year-deal, for a fee believed to be £10m.

Speaking to Stoke City+ , Vokes said: “It’s great to have it finally done.

“It has been a long day and a lot of waiting around but I am delighted - I just can’t wait to get started now.

“This is a great Club, a Premier League Club, a Club which is striving to get back to the Premier League.

“You can see how great the squad is here and it is a challenge I am really looking forward to getting stuck into.

“The Championship is a really tough league so it is all about putting together a great squad, and we have that here.

“Burnley was a huge part of my life, I really found my home there and I made a lot of good friends there, but it was time for me to move on - and what better club to do that with than Stoke City.”