Tarkowski isn’t paying too much attention to the table

James Tarkowski won’t be getting too entrenched in Burnley’s apparent fall from grace in the Premier League.

The Clarets had beaten Stoke City to climb in to the Champions League spots 12 months ago after Ashley Barnes netted late in the day at Turf Moor.

But it’s been a much different story this season. The journey hasn’t been as smooth, the terrain in the top flight has been slightly rougher, and Burnley find themselves in the bottom four, rather than the top four, this time around.

Just a couple of points separate Sean Dyche’s side from the clubs in the relegation zone.

Tarkowski knows that the table doesn’t lie but he’s not taking too much notice of it at this stage of the term.

“It’s our job to concentrate and keep Burnley in the Premier League,” said Tarkowski. “As the gaffer says, it’s the table at the end of the season that matters.

“We build on performances just as much as results because we know that if we’re performing well the results will come. I feel like we’re getting pretty close to where we were last season.

“It’s so tight, especially around Christmas time when there are a lot of games. You’ve got to try and pick up as many points as possible in this tight space and within a week you can skip up a few places pretty easily.

“We don’t concentrate on the table too much now. It’s not a false showing because you are where you deserve to be but it doesn’t show who is going to stay up and who is going to go down.

“We’ve just got to look at the next game rather than thinking about where we’re going to be at the end of the season.”

Meanwhile, Tarkowski is hoping to build on the clean sheet against Brighton to put himself back in the frame for England selection.

“There’s good competition, especially in my position at the moment,” he said. “There seems to be a lot of lads doing well so it’s my job to keep doing what I have been doing for Burnley.

“If that comes with an England call up again then I’d be very proud and happy to go.

“Right now it’s all about feeling as fit as I can and doing my best for Burnley because that’s the only way I’ll get back in the England squad.”