New deal for Clarets striker

Ashley Barnes has signed a new contract running until 2021 - and he says there is more to come.

Barnes had a deal until the end of next season, but has extended his stay at Turf Moor after scoring seven goals this term.

He joins Irish internationals Stephen Ward and Kevin Long and new England squad members Nick Pope and James Tarkowski in signing new deals since the start of the season.

And his decision to commit to the Clarets comes with the striker enjoying one of the best spells of his career, having scored in his last three games.

“I think I am playing some of my best football, but I’ve still got a lot to come,” said Barnes.

“I’m still learning. I learn every day on the training ground. I knuckle down and try to do the right things and keep taking on information from the staff and it’s paying off.

“The club is only going in one direction and that’s up and I’m privileged to be part of it.

“Come the end of season who knows where we’ll be and if we can still be where we are now that would be huge credit to all the lads.

“This has capped off a good year, with eight games still to go, and I’m delighted it’s done.”

Barnes has scored 18 Premier League goals for the club, the most by a Burnley player - and has played a key role in helping Dyche’s side occupy seventh place in the table with a current club record tally of 43 points.

The 28-year-old’s form has also alerted Austria, who are keen to offer him a route into international football courtesy of a grandparent born in the country.

Barnes joined the Clarets from Brighton and Hove Albion in January, 2014 and three months later scored one of the goals in Burnley’s 2-0 win over Wigan that secured them promotion to the top flight.

The former Plymouth Argyle frontman then scored five times in the Premier League the following season before a long-term knee injury sustained at the end 2014/15 campaign kept him out until April, 2016 as the Clarets won the Championship title.

Bath-born Barnes contributed six goals as Burnley sustained their Premier League status last season and has equalled that tally in the league this time around, starting the last 11 games as a pivotal part of the Clarets’ attack as they aim for a highest league finish since 1974.