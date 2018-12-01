Lennon pleased to see improved competition for places out wide

Aaron Lennon is pleased to see Robbie Brady up and running again.

Brady made only his second start in a year for Burnley on Monday night, after suffering a serious knee injury.

And with Johann Berg Gudmundsson expected to shake off a bug in time to return to the squad for today’s game at Crystal Palace, the Clarets’ wide options are finally looking healthier.

Add teenager Dwight McNeil into the mix, and there is competition for places on the flanks.

Lennon hopes the return of Republic of Ireland international Brady and the emergence of McNeil will keep pushing him to do better.

“Competition always helps in a healthy squad,” he said.

“Robbie is a great player and it’s great to have him back.

“He’s a top, top player and competition for places helps everyone and the team.”

Lennon is a big fan of McNeil as well: “Dwight’s been brilliant.

“He has been out wide at times, and he can play inside as well.

“Dwight’s got a great future.

“It’s a great feeling, loving coming in day in day out, having a laugh with the lads, working hard with the lads and then looking forward to the games.”