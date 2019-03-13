Heaton and Tarkowski return to England squad

Both Clarets skipper Tom Heaton and centre back James Tarkowski have been recalled to the England squad.

And the pair are joined by former Clarets Kieran Trippier and Michael Keane in the pool to host the Czech Republic at Wembley a week on Friday, before a trip to Podgorica to face Montenegro four days later, as Euro 2020 qualifying begins.

Heaton, capped three times by England, was in the standby pool of players for the World Cup in Russia last summer, along with Tarkowski, but wasn’t required in the end, with club mate Nick Pope making the trip, while Tarkowski, capped twice, withdrew to undergo hernia surgery.

Heaton hasn’t been in a full squad since dislocating his shoulder in September 2017, having been a regular following his first call up in the summer of 2015.

He was third choice at Euro 2016, behind current Claret Joe Hart and Fraser Forster.

Gareth Southgate said of Heaton: “He’s played well, had a really consistent run of games, not such a good afternoon at the weekend, but he’s a really impressive character to have around the squad. Burnley have three good English goalkeepers so this is a good opportunity for him to come back with us.”