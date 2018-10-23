City result wasn’t reflective of our performance, says Cork

Jack Cork feels the Clarets gave a good account of themselves at the Etihad Stadium despite shipping five goals against the defending Premier League champions.

According to the 29-year-old midfielder, the 5-0 defeat wasn’t reflective of Burnley’s performance as they showed some positive signs against the league leaders.

The England international labelled the away side’s performance as compact, organised, adding that they’d kept their shape well to restrict Pep Guardiola’s men, until their hard work was unravelled by a contentious second goal.

However, a catalogue of errors from referee Jonathan Moss and his official enabled the hosts to add to Sergio Aguero’s opener after the break.

Moss changed his tune when Leroy Sane went to ground inside the box, David Silva was in an off-side position when assisting Bernardo Silva, while the ball had already gone out of play before the Portuguese midfielder converted.

“It felt like we’d played better than we had done recently,” said Cork.

“I thought we played some good stuff at times.

“It can be tough with them having a lot of the ball, but I thought we played some good stuff at times and caused them trouble at 1-0.

“There were just a few things leading up to the second goal, though we shouldn’t have stopped for the penalty call.

“It looks like the ball has gone out of play but it’s a good finish.

“There were also the two tackles that could have been yellow cards which is frustrating because if that’s us maybe it goes the other way.

“It’s one of those things. On a different day it might have gone a different way.”

He added: “We limited them to a few opportunities and if that doesn’t happen for the second goal maybe we see it out at a goal or two.

“They quickly made it 3-0 and then they got the two really good goals after that.

“That was the game done.

“We need to regroup, start again and get ready to go next week.

“It’s very similar to last year and the cup game.

“Once you concede it’s hard to stop their rhythm with the way they keep going.

“I feel like we gave a good account of ourselves and deserved more from it.

“It’s just a shame that we came away from the game losing 5-0.

“If we were to get anything from City it would have been a bonus.

“We’re just gutted that it has turned out the way it is at 5-0.

“There are positives signs but there are things we need to work on.

“Now we’ve got a good game at home against a good team who I hope we can put in another good performance against.”