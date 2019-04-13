Cardiff boss Warnock’s views on penalty shouts at Turf Moor

Cardiff boss Neil Warnock felt his side should have had at least two penalties as they went down 2-0 at Burnley to slip deeper into relegation trouble.



The Bluebirds thought they had a chance to level the game early in the second half after Ben Mee headed the ball onto his own hand, with referee Mike Dean pointing to the spot.

Neil Warnock

But the decision was overturned after the intervention of his assistants.

And Warnock also felt Aron Gunnarsson was later upended by Charlie Taylor in the

area.

He said: You can say it’s how it goes. We didn’t start very well. At half-time I thought we could play so much better.

“I thought if we could get the next goal...But it’s one of those things. Ex referees may say it’s not a penalty, others may say it is. It’s one of them. He gave it, the linesman was adamant.

“The fourth official told me hadn’t seen it yet the liner 75 yards away has seen it’s hit his head and then his hands.

“You only have to look at the player’s reaction - he looked so guilty and we felt there was a movement of the hand towards the ball.

“Mike must have seen something to go over and we're gutted really.

“I’ve been to see him. What was said was between us. It’s annoying that someone from 75 yards away can tell someone else that it came off his head. The other linesman. A linesman who couldn’t see a toe poke go out. We keep getting kicked in the teeth.”

And Warnock felt Burnley were in Dean’s ear throughout: “I wish we surrounded the referee a bit like the Burnley lads did. He’s one of the best there is. You have got to accept what he says I don’t want any more charges. I’ve got three this week. I don’t want a hotel!

“I’m just trying not get to fined. I’m distraught underneath. Darren Cann is a top linesman. I can’t tell you any more than that.”

And on Taylor on Gunnarsson, he added: “It’s a penalty. We’re disappointed. Other than that it’s been a very good game...”