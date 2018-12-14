Burnley will have more freedom against Spurs at Wembley, says boss Sean Dyche

Sean Dyche applauded the bravery of Spurs as they progressed to the knockout phase of the Champions League with a point at Camp Nou.

And he knows the Clarets will have to emulate the courage shown by Mauricio Pochettino's side in their 1-1 draw with Barcelona when they walk out on to the Wembley turf.

Anything less than a point for the Londoners in Catalonia would have seen them drop in to the Europa League, due to Inter Milan's stalemate with PSV Eindhoven, but Lucas Moura's late leveller was just reward for their efforts.

Burnley will be up against it in the capital, taking on one of the most exciting outfits in the Premier League, but Dyche believes that the freedom they can go there and play with might work in their favour.

“I think we know they’re a good side," he said. "There is the most evident gap for the first time this season with the recognised six. I think Tottenham are having a fine start. They had a great result the other night.

“I really like the way they go about their business. I think the manager plays direct football but in a passing style.

"I think if they can get from A to B quickly they do and they are effective within that, the tempo of how they play.

“I like the fact that I don’t think they keep the ball for the sake of it, they keep it trying to penetrate and I think that makes them a very effective side with some very good players."

He added: “I thought it was a very good result [against Barcelona] and the way they went about it, they were brave and pressed the lines.

"They got in the passing lanes and squeezed the pitch, they shortened the pitch as much as they could and I thought they were brave in doing so.

“We go there with a bit more freedom, so the expectation changes. From last week against Brighton when there was heavy expectation to get a result it changes at places like Tottenham.

"That gives us that little edge of freedom to take the game on and hopefully deliver a very good performance because we’ll need to against sides like that."

Tottenham's Argentinian coach came under fire at the start of the season following a quiet summer transfer window, particularly having lost three games on the bounce in September.

However, Dyche appreciates how Pochettino has gone about his business and has always valued him to be one of the country's leading tacticians.

“There was a bit of noise at the start of the season about them not bringing any players in," he said.

"I wasn’t sure about that. I was looking at the players they’ve got and thinking ‘there’s a pretty handy group there’ and I think they’re showing that so far this season.

"He was being questioned for the fact he hadn't brought in any players, for the fact the team wasn't performing as well.

"I think he's a top manager. My measure doesn't go in fits and starts. My measure goes across the board.

"He's showing he's a really top manager over a period of time, not just in a brief spell because you've progressed in a competition by drawing with Barcelona.

"There's a lot of good work gone on over a long period of time. I think he's a top manager. I think they work really hard with their players. They're a side that works really hard.

"People think that I work the players here - I know the work they do and they do a lot. That is a really hard working group and he's instilled that in them."