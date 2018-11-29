Burnley top of the long passes table

Burnley have played more long passes than anyone in the Premier League this season – but Chelsea and Manchester City are the kings of long ball football, according to new research.

Chelsea sit top of the long ball league with the highest success rate for longer passes (62%), while Pep Guardiola’s City come second with an impressive 59.3%.

The research by Bet-Bonus-Codes.co.uk, which analysed this season’s Premier League Opta passing data for balls played in excess of 35 yards, found that typical ‘long ball teams’ actually struggle most to find a teammate with their route-one football.

Burnley (980), Huddersfield (929) and Brighton (901) have played the most long passes.

Cardiff (35.5%) have the worst completion rate, followed by Brighton (39.3%).

Both clubs are the only two Premier League sides to possess a worse long ball pass completion rate than the Championship team average (39.6%).

On average, Premier League teams complete 47.3% of their long balls, with the top five teams over 35 yards: Chelsea 62%; Manchester City 59.3%; Manchester United 53.2%; Liverpool 52.9%; Wolves 51.2%.

The bottom five Premier League teams for long ball success are: Cardiff 35.5%; Brighton 39.3%; Newcastle 40.3%; Southampton 42.3%; Watford 42.8%. While Manchester City sit in second place for long ball success rate, Pep Guardiola’s team have the lowest number of attempted long passes at 541 – just 6.5% of their total passes. Long balls account for just 6.6% of Chelsea’s total passes and 8.9% of Liverpool’s total passes.

Cardiff play the most long balls with 22.2 per cent of their overall passes played long, ahead of Brighton (20.3%), Burnley (19.5%) and Newcastle (19.4%).