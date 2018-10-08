Burnley look for technical director to assist Dyche with transfers

Burnley are believed to have enlisted experts in football recruitment to find a technical director to work with Sean Dyche.

Nolan Partners are understood to have been assigned to find a suitable candidate for the new role, which would involve having a major say in player recruitment at the club.

Despite the prize money available in the Premier League, the transfer window has often been a source of frustration for Dyche and the club, who struggled to bring in all their targets in the summer, signing Ben Gibson, Joe Hart and Matej Vydra in the closing days of the window.

Dyche described the window as “the worst I’ve ever experienced”, and has admitted he wanted a couple more players in to help with the extra load of Europa League football.

Nolan Partners are currently working with a number of sporting clubs across the world, including Brighton, New York City FC, SAN Francisco 49ers and the Cleveland Browns, while their website details one of the search assignments they are conducting is ‘technical director at a 'Premier League club'.