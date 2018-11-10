Burnley defender Tarkowski undergoes surgery

Clarets centre back James Tarkowski has undergone hernia surgery.

Tarkowski missed the goalless draw at Leicester City to go under the knife, after seeing a specialist over a niggling growing injury on Thursday.

It comes on the back of Ben Gibson having similar surgery last Sunday, and there were further problems at the King Power Stadium, as Steven Defour (knee) and Johann Berg Gudmundsson (calf) were forced off.

Boss Sean Dyche explained: “Unfortunately, Tarky has had a hernia operation, Ben Gibson has had a hernia, Johann has a calf situation, and he’s done well to get out there.

“Steven, we think is not too serious, but with that knee, with what’s happened, we had to be careful, so he came off just to make sure because he went down a bit funny on it.

“It’s the same knee, but I spoke to him and he seems quite clear-minded about it, but it was still sore.

“One step at a time, we keep trying to move forward, but there are a lot of challenges within that.

“But the mentality is good, as you saw Kevin Long came in and was excellent - it’s very difficult to just get thrown in.

“So there are good signs beyond the challenges in front of us.”