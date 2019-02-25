Burnley boss Sean Dyche bats away Leicester City links

Sean Dyche has once again batted away speculation linking him with the vacant managerial post at Leicester City following Claude Puel’s departure.

The Burnley boss has twice been linked with moves to the King Power Stadium previously following Nigel Pearson’s exit in 2015 and again when Craig Shakespeare was relieved of his duties 16 months ago.

When Frenchman Puel, who managed Southampton during the 2016/17 term, lost his position with the Foxes at the weekend, following a 4-1 home defeat to Crystal Palace, Dyche’s name cropped up again.

The 46-year-old is currently priced at 14/1 with some bookmakers, with Newcastle United boss Rafa Benitez also prominent in the betting, but it’s Celtic boss Brendan Rodgers that has emerged as the early favourite.

“I’ve said all along that if there’s speculation it’s usually a good sign,” said Dyche. “That means that something is going right at the club.

“It’s been on and off about myself down the years but I’m still here. There were people, not so long ago, saying it was time for me to not be here, but I’ve said all along that good or bad it can all change because football always does.

“I don’t think there are going to be many Arsene Wenger stories in the future, I don’t think there’s going to be many Sir Alex [Ferguson] stories in the future, I just don’t think that’s the way the game is now.

“I’m different here at the moment, Eddie [Howe] is different at Bournemouth, people like Jim Bentley have been around clubs for a long time but I think it’s unlikely in the future.

“For now nothing has changed. I continue to enjoy the challenge here. It is a challenge - balancing the books, making sure we’re competitive, trying to manage the club and make sure it’s in good health. I enjoy that.

“I am still here. I have been here approaching six and a half years. I have had speculation in the past and it always flattering from any club.

“At one point, I always say this, for good or bad reasons things change but they haven’t changed in six-and-a-half years so far so I just get on with my work here.”

Meanwhile, Jeff Hendrick remains in line to continue his run in the first team.

The Republic of Ireland international, who has now started the last six Premier League games, had been struggling with illness ahead of Burnley’s 2-1 win over Spurs at Turf Moor.

After giving the midfielder a clean bill of health, Dyche said: “Jeff Hendrick did ever so well physically (on Saturday).

“He had been off for three days with a bug and had been very, very poorly and hadn’t eaten properly so he did really well but he will be clear of that now.”