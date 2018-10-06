Burnley boss Dyche admits his side lost their way against Huddersfield

Sean Dyche admits his side “lost our way” as they surrendered a half-time lead to draw at home to winless Huddersfield Town.



Burnley led at the break through Sam Vokes’ second goal in as many games, but Christopher Schindler levelled matters up midway through the second half.

Sam Vokes opens the scoring

The Clarets struggled to get going at all, in a somewhat disjointed display, but a seventh point from nine kept them 12th in the Premier League table.

Dyche said: “In the first half we were effective and should have been out of sight.

“In the second, credit to Huddersfield because they didn’t relent, kept playing and we lost our way.

“But it’s seven points out of nine and we are getting back to somewhere we were last season.”

However, two days after a diatribe against diving, he vented his dismay at Town’s Belgian striker Laurent Depoitre, who was booked in the second half for as bad a case of simulation as you will see, going to ground with vast swathes of daylight between him and James Tarkowski in the box, after Joe Hart had saved from Aaron Mooy.

Dyche said: “It won’t make a difference by showing a yellow card. He could do it again next week.

“That’s embarrassing, absolutely so. Anyone in pro sport at all – I just can’t work it out, we’re not talking gamesmanship or cleverness or someone clipping you and then they go down.

“We’re talking blatant dives and today was cringeworthy, but no one wants to do something about it.

“Maybe fans should lobby. Maybe they should say we have had enough now, some brilliant things have come through in our game, but that’s not one of them.”

Asked what the right sanction should be, he added: “A useful sanction? Ban them. Not just when it happens in the box, I have seen centre halves doing it when they’re running back. There’s enough intelligent people in football now, enough people out of work who have brilliant knowledge of the game who could sit there and decide what was suitable. Today was absolutely ridiculous.

“Why not send them off on the spot.

“I’d be saying the same with one of mine because that’s cheating, not gamesmanship. If you clip someone you know they’re going down, you know you’ve done it, but you can see Tarky’s reaction.”