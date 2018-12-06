Burnley boss concedes captain Heaton could leave

Sean Dyche concedes club captain Tom Heaton could move on in January.

Heaton has only made three appearances since dislocating his shoulder in September 2017, and is eyeing regular football, with Aston Villa emerging as favourites for his signature.

The England international could make a clean break, with a permanent deal a possibility, and Dyche, asked whether he could leave, accepted: “There’s a possible chance. Tom’s in the open with my views as I am with his.

“Top goalkeeper. Joe (Hart)’s done well on the whole. We have conceded a lot of goals.

“But Tom’s pushing because he’s a pro.”

Asked whether there have been any enquiries, he added: “Nothing that means anything. Lots of tittle tattle.”