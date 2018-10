Robbie Brady and Steven Defour both played 90 minutes behind closed doors at Barnfield in a welcome boost for boss Sean Dyche.

Brady scored as the Clarets beat an AFC Fylde side 6-3 with Tom Heaton, Phil Bardsley, Dwight McNeil, Chris Wood and Ashley Barnes were in action.

Brady has not featured since suffering a serious knee injury at Leicester in December, while Defour has made one start at Burton in the Carabao Cup since a knee problem which required surgery just after the turn of the year.