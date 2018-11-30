9 things you'll only know if you're a Burnley fan From Jack Yates to Bertie Bee, these are the 9 things that only a true Burnley fan will know. Do you know them all? 1. Winners Burnley are one of only five teams to have won all four divisional titles, along with Sheffield United, Portsmouth, Wolves and Preston jpress Buy a Photo 2. Home since 1883 Only local rivals Preston have occupied the same ground for longer than Burnley, who moved into Turf Moor in 1883. jpress Buy a Photo 3. Football League's 12 founders Only a last-day win over Leyton Orient as recently as 1987 saved Burnley from becoming the first of the Football League's 12 founders since Accrington to drop out of the league. jpress Buy a Photo 4. Clarets Burnley only adopted their famous claret-and-blue strip in 1910, a homage to the great Aston Villa side of the day. jpress Buy a Photo View more Page 1 of 3