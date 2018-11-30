Turf Moor

9 things you'll only know if you're a Burnley fan

From Jack Yates to Bertie Bee, these are the 9 things that only a true Burnley fan will know.

Do you know them all?

1. Winners

2. Home since 1883

3. Football League's 12 founders

4. Clarets

