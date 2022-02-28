Clarets winger on injury frustration

The Iceland international has not featured for a month, since a late appearance off the bench in the goal-less draw at Arsenal, after suffering appendicitis, and a subsequent calf injury on his return to training.

Gudmundsson has made 19 appearances this season, and is desperate to get back to help Burnley's fight against the drop.

The 31-year-old said on his instagram page: "The last few weeks have been the most difficult weeks in my career both physically and mentally.

Sign up to our daily Burnley Express Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Johann Berg Gudmundsson

"It all started with appendicitis followed by emergency surgery.

"Having recovered from that I suffered a big tear in my calf during my first training session back.

"This devastating news was really hard for me to accept.

"Not being able to help my team and do what I love is extremely difficult.

Johann Berg Gudmundsson