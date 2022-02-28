Clarets winger on injury frustration
Johann Berg Gudmundsson has spoken about his latest injury frustration.
The Iceland international has not featured for a month, since a late appearance off the bench in the goal-less draw at Arsenal, after suffering appendicitis, and a subsequent calf injury on his return to training.
Gudmundsson has made 19 appearances this season, and is desperate to get back to help Burnley's fight against the drop.
The 31-year-old said on his instagram page: "The last few weeks have been the most difficult weeks in my career both physically and mentally.
"It all started with appendicitis followed by emergency surgery.
"Having recovered from that I suffered a big tear in my calf during my first training session back.
"This devastating news was really hard for me to accept.
"Not being able to help my team and do what I love is extremely difficult.
"I decided to go away recharge and I am determined to come back stronger than ever."