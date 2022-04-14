Clarets View focus group discuss ticketing at Burnley FC

Over the course of the past few weeks, the club has communicated a number of surveys and received an excellent response, with hundreds of supporters engaging.

One of the first areas of the club they asked for feedback on was ticketing, and recently they held a focus group of randomly selected Clarets View members, following the ticketing

survey.

Ticketing Manager Chris Parkinson with the focus group of fans.

The focus group met staff representatives, Fan Experience Manager Harriet Harbidge, Ticketing Manager Chris Parkinson, and Co-Chief Operating Officer Mark Thompson at Turf Moor, to discuss various topics relating to ticketing at the Club, including the ticketing website, fan experience and question and answer sessions.

On the subject of the website, supporters discussed that having seat selection for away matches would improve the experience of purchasing tickets.

This is something the club will continue to investigate as progress with the website is made.

The group also spoke about their experience of the season ticket renewal process.

Fans offered many ideas for the website, including changes to the current point system and the possibility to register interest in away matches before tickets go on sale in order to assist the club’s

decision on the allocation requested.

The focus group talked about ways to build the atmosphere at Turf Moor on a matchday.

Suggestions included flags, stand mosaics and ways the club could reward season ticket holders for their loyalty, reflecting on offers in previous seasons.

Additional product offerings were also highlighted by the group such as opportunities to purchase add-ons to season tickets, which entitles holders to food and drink as part of the overall season

ticket package.

In terms of general ticket feedback, the re-arranged first team fixtures, due to Covid-19 cancellations, caused disruption for many supporters.

Several members of the group found complexities around travel to and from games more difficult this season, although it was highlighted that this can always cause complications.

The working group raised the possibility of the club providing official travel and accommodation, to make it easier for fans to travel to away matches.

The group also discussed that how to earn and spend TeamCard points is an area of confusion.

The club agreed that the TeamCard reward system needs re-communicating so that fans can find out how many points they have and how to redeem them.

Feedback from the working group found that the recent Twitter Q&A session regarding tickets was helpful and engaging.

The group expressed that they would appreciate more Q&A sessions via social media with various other departments at the club.

Reflecting on the focus group and the findings, Burnley FC Fan Experience Manager, Harriet Harbidge, said: “The focus group offered a fantastic opportunity for us to further delve into the

feedback we received from the ticketing Clarets View survey.

“We are committed to making changes based on the feedback we get from fans, understandably, while we cannot fulfil every suggestion, it’s invaluable that we take these ideas forward to make as