Chelsea loan star Ian Maatsen prepared to keep his options open in the summer with potential for a return to Burnley

Burnley defender Ian Maatsen has vowed to keep his options open when it comes to making a decision on his future.

By Dan Black
Published 30th Mar 2023, 13:28 BST- 2 min read

The 21-year-old, who scored the very first goal for the Clarets this season, says he'll weigh up any proposals that are put on the table in the summer.

The Netherlands Under 21 international hasn't yet had any communication from Chelsea boss Graham Potter regarding his services at Stamford Bridge going forward, but, in any case, he's just concentrating on the here and now.

Maatsen said: "We will see what the plans are with me and everywhere else. I'll be fine if I keep this line going until the end of the season. We have to see what the plans are and what I really want. I'll decide after the season. I will keep my options open."

HULL, ENGLAND - MARCH 15: Ian Maatsen of Burnley applauds the fans following the Sky Bet Championship between Hull City and Burnley at MKM Stadium on March 15, 2023 in Hull, England. (Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)
Asked if he'd spoken to his parent club, the left back added: “No, not yet. I'm just focussed on Burnley and finishing the season. After that we will see what my plan is for next season.”

The Dutchman, who had spells with Feyenoord and PSV Eindhoven as a youth player, is enjoying his second stint in the Championship, having played 40 times for Coventry City during a loan move last term.

But the UEFA European Under-17 Championship winner, and EFL Championship Player of the Month recipient for January, feels this has been the breakthrough season he has needed.

Maatsen has made 34 appearances in all competitions for the league leaders this season, scoring four goals and added six assists. He said: “It's a very big season.

MANCHESTER, ENGLAND - MARCH 18: Riyad Mahrez of Manchester City is challenged by Ian Maatsen of Burnley during the Emirates FA Cup Quarter Final match between Manchester City and Burnley at Etihad Stadium on March 18, 2023 in Manchester, England. (Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)
"I think it’s going very well, we’re not finished but we’re going to continue to keep the line going and we will see when the season finishes what my plan is.

“That’s what you need as a player, I’ve been playing week in, week out, and it gives me confidence that I can show my qualities to the people around the world. It’s very important.”

Burnley are 13 points clear at the top of the table and could wrap up promotion by beating North East rivals Sunderland and Middlesbrough over their next two games.

However, Maatsen is refusing to get ahead of himself, and will continue to respect the philosophy of boss Vincent Kompany by taking things one game at a time.

“It’s really important," he said. "I think we’ve achieved nothing so far like the manager mentioned, so we just take these nine games as improvement even more than previous games before.

“But I think we are all back now from the national teams, that’s done now, so we’re back here at the training ground and full focus on our principles.”

