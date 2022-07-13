Chelsea left back Ian Maatsen set for medical ahead of joining Burnley on a season-long loan

The Netherlands Under 21 international will travel north to tie up the move, with the 20-year-old to effectively replace compatriot Erik Pieters in Vincent Kompany’s increasingly young squad.

Nottingham Forest were reportedly interested in the player, who spent last season on loan at Championship side Coventry City.

Maatsen joined Feyenoord's academy aged seven, before spells with Sparta Rotterdam and PSV Eindhoven, before joining Chelsea in 2018.

Sign up to our daily Burnley Express Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

COVENTRY, ENGLAND - NOVEMBER 02: Ian Maatsen of Coventry City reacts during the Sky Bet Championship match between Coventry City and Swansea City at The Coventry Building Society Arena on November 02, 2021 in Coventry, England. (Photo by Ryan Pierse/Getty Images)

In October 2020, Maatsen joined Charlton Athletic on a season-long loan, making 35 appearances in all competitions, and scoring his first senior goal in April 2021 in a 1–0 win at Doncaster Rovers.

Last season he played 42 times for Coventry in all competitions, scoring three goals.

He is contracted at Stamford Bridge until 2024, and Chelsea have an option to extend his deal by a further year.