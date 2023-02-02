Charlie Taylor is unsure what the future holds for him — but the defender has vowed to give his all for Burnley

The ex-Leeds United left back, who has been converted into a centre back under Vincent Kompany, is unsure what the future holds for him.

But the 29-year-old, whose contract at Turf Moor expires in 18 months, will continue to leave everything out on the pitch whenever selected.

Taylor has started half of the Championship leaders' 28 games, he's been introduced as a substitute eight times this term, failed to appear from the bench on five occasions and been left out of the matchday squad once.

BIRMINGHAM, ENGLAND - OCTOBER 19: Charlie Taylor of Burnley during the Sky Bet Championship between Birmingham City and Burnley at St Andrew's Trillion Trophy Stadium on October 19, 2022 in Birmingham, England. (Photo by Eddie Keogh/Getty Images)

He faces competition from Taylor Harwood-Bellis, when fit, and Borussia Monchengladbach ace Jordan Beyer, while Ameen Al-Dakhil and Hjalmar Ekdal were added to the defensive ranks during the January transfer window.

"In the short term it is getting through to the summer and seeing where I am, where the club is and what the manager wants to do," he said. "For however long I am here, whether that be six months, a year, two years, or whatever, I will always give my all and if I am playing then great."

The former England Under 19 international, who featured against Portugal and Ukraine during the Limoges Tournament success in 2011, will do everything in his power to prove that he's worthy of playing a part in Kompany's revolution.

Taylor is hoping to add to the 133 appearances he made in the Premier League over five seasons with the Clarets, as the table-toppers close in on an immediate return to the top flight.

Burnley's English defender Charlie Taylor (L) vies with Bournemouth's English defender Jack Stacey (R) during the English FA Cup third round football match between Bournemouth and Burnley at the Vitality Stadium in Bournemouth, southern England on January 7, 2023.

He said: "There is nothing telling us that we can't kick on and step up another level and more than compete next year if, fingers crossed, we are in that league."

"The step up to the Premier League is huge, but we're a young group of lads and I see so much improvement and development yet. From my point of view there's absolutely no reason why we can't compete if we do go up."

Taylor added: "Any player wants to play at the highest level. Once you've played in the Premier League and dropped out, you just want to get straight back. It's the be-all and end-all, it's where everybody wants to be, it's got the best players and the best managers and hopefully we'll be there next year.

"It's really exciting and that comes from the manager. He won't ever let us slack off, we're learning every day, we're improving and we can improve so much more. We've been brilliant, but we can still get a lot better as well."

Burnley have won eight league games on the bounce — and pocketed 36 points from the last 39 available to them — to fashion a five-point lead over nearest rivals Sheffield United, while the gap to third now stands at 17 points, though Middlesbrough have played a game more.

The Clarets have also scored more goals than any of the other 91 clubs in the top four tiers of English football, averaging a smidgen under two goals per game in the second tier.

And Taylor has enjoyed the ride so far, even if he did grow frustrated at a lack of opportunity at a certain point. "It is really enjoyable, the Turf is rocking with full houses every week and there is a buzz about the whole town and not just the club," said Taylor. "It is everywhere you go. That comes with winning every week and hopefully we can continue that.

"Winning helps and given how well we're doing, you could argue that this is the best squad that I've been involved in. Playing in the Premier League for the last few years there are players who, individually, are top, top players, but, as a group, this probably is.