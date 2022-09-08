Charlie Taylor is excited by Burnley's potential under Vincent Kompany
The future is very bright for Burnley, according to defender Charlie Taylor.
The ex-Leeds United man has taken plenty of encouragement from the improvement shown in a relatively short space of time under Vincent Kompany.
The Clarets have lost just once in eight Championship games so far — at the hands of Watford last month — despite the squad being given a fresh new look.
"It's still early days, but it shows how much we have improved in such a short space of time," he said. "In six months time we might be even better. As well as we're doing I still think there's room for improvement and I think the lads know that as well. That's credit to us and the management that we've started so well.
Most Popular
-
1
Vincent Kompany has the media in stitches in hilarious response to question at Burnley FC press conference
-
2
Vincent Kompany has "had a blast" piecing together his project at Burnley
-
3
Ex-Man United, Man City, Liverpool, Chelsea and Everton men among free agents still available to Championship clubs
-
4
Charlie Taylor is excited by Burnley's potential under Vincent Kompany
-
5
Burnley's new signing Jordan Beyer says he wanted to join the club as soon as he could
"The difference from the first week in pre-season to now is massive. You see it every day in training and we've shown it in the games as well. That's hugely exciting for everyone."
Burnley have collected seven points from their last three fixtures having been just seconds away from recording victory against West Brom at The Hawthorns last Friday.
They now take on second place Norwich City, who have won five times on the bounce ahead of their visit to Turf Moor. The Canaries, who were the opposition for Sean Dyche's final game in charge, have recently beaten Sunderland and Birmingham City on the road.
Taylor said: "They're always going to be strong in this league and they've managed to keep hold of the majority of players from last season. They've added a few as well so they're strong, they've got top players so it's going to be a challenge for us. We're at home, we're under the lights at Turf Moor, so hopefully we can win it."
The 28-year-old will also face close friend Sam Byram, who he rose through the ranks alongside at Elland Road. Taylor said: "I know him really well. I grew up near him, we played through all the age groups together at Leeds, from the early years.
"I know him really well, he's been hugely unfortunate with injuries, but it's good to see him back playing and starting games regularly. I'm still in touch with him now and again, I won't be in touch with him before Friday, but I'll have a chat with him after the game."