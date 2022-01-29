Charlie Taylor could return for Watford clash

The Clarets left back missed the goal-less draw at Arsenal after a knock to his foot in training, with Erik Pieters filling in admirably against Bukayo Saka.

However, Dyche could have both available to take on the Hornets on Saturday, February 5th, in what could be a pivotal game.

Asked whether Taylor would recover, Dyche said: “I would hope so but you never know, so we will see how it goes.

Charlie Taylor

"He got a knock on his foot in a training game. We will see how that settles down.”