Charlie Taylor could return for Watford clash
Sean Dyche hopes Charlie Taylor will be fit to face Watford.
The Clarets left back missed the goal-less draw at Arsenal after a knock to his foot in training, with Erik Pieters filling in admirably against Bukayo Saka.
However, Dyche could have both available to take on the Hornets on Saturday, February 5th, in what could be a pivotal game.
Asked whether Taylor would recover, Dyche said: “I would hope so but you never know, so we will see how it goes.
"He got a knock on his foot in a training game. We will see how that settles down.”
Taylor has started 16 of Burnley's 18 league games so far this season.