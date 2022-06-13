Championship relegation odds: Are bookmakers backing Burnley, Sheffield United and Sunderland to beat the drop?

The Clarets have only endured the drop on 12 occasions since the formation of the Football League in 1888.

And it seems highly unlikely that they’ll face the threat of playing third tier football for the first time since the start of the Millennium.

Here are the latest Championship relegation odds with SkyBet, Paddy Power and William Hill.

1. Rotherham United Championship Relegation 22/23 odds — SkyBet: 13/8. Paddy Power: 5/4. William Hill: 13/8.

2. Birmingham City Championship Relegation 22/23 odds — SkyBet: 11/4. Paddy Power: 11/4. William Hill: 5/2.

3. Bristol City Championship Relegation 22/23 odds — SkyBet: 11/4. Paddy Power: 11/4. William Hill: 10/3.

4. Reading Championship Relegation 22/23 odds — SkyBet: 11/4. Paddy Power: 11/4. William Hill: 9/4.