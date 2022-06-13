BURNLEY, ENGLAND - MAY 22: James Tarkowski of Burnley looks dejected following defeat and relegation to the Sky Bet Championship following the Premier League match between Burnley and Newcastle United at Turf Moor on May 22, 2022 in Burnley, England. (Photo by Gareth Copley/Getty Images)

Championship relegation odds: Are bookmakers backing Burnley, Sheffield United and Sunderland to beat the drop?

Burnley haven’t suffered back-to-back relegations in their history.

By Dan Black
Monday, 13th June 2022, 3:56 pm

The Clarets have only endured the drop on 12 occasions since the formation of the Football League in 1888.

And it seems highly unlikely that they’ll face the threat of playing third tier football for the first time since the start of the Millennium.

Here are the latest Championship relegation odds with SkyBet, Paddy Power and William Hill.

1. Rotherham United

Championship Relegation 22/23 odds — SkyBet: 13/8. Paddy Power: 5/4. William Hill: 13/8.

2. Birmingham City

Championship Relegation 22/23 odds — SkyBet: 11/4. Paddy Power: 11/4. William Hill: 5/2.

3. Bristol City

Championship Relegation 22/23 odds — SkyBet: 11/4. Paddy Power: 11/4. William Hill: 10/3.

4. Reading

Championship Relegation 22/23 odds — SkyBet: 11/4. Paddy Power: 11/4. William Hill: 9/4.

