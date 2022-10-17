The Clarets were handed a pass into pole position as previous leaders Sheffield United, Norwich City and Queens Park Rangers all failed to win.

The Blades were blunted by Blackpool in a six-goal thriller at Bramall Lane — with Burnley-born Oliver Norwood scoring a 98th minute equaliser for the hosts — in a game that saw four red cards.

Meanwhile, the Canaries have now picked up a solitary point in their last three games as Watford came out on top in the late kick-off at Vicarage Road and Michael Beale’s Hoops lost out to Luton Town at Kenilworth Road.

Burnley's Jay Rodriguez (left) celebrates scoring his side's second goal with team-mate Anass Zaroury The EFL Sky Bet Championship - Burnley v Swansea City - Saturday 15th October 2022 - Turf Moor - Burnley

Vincent Kompany’s side capitalised on the top three’s failures as goals from Brazilian star Vitinho, Anass Zaroury and a double from hometown hero Jay Rodriguez moved Burnley to the summit on goal difference.

Following Saturday’s games, savvy statisticians at FiveThirtyEight crunched the numbers and predicted how the final Championship table will look.

They have given the current leaders a 21% chance of winning the title and returning to the Premier League as champions.

Burnley have been offered a 45% probability of promotion and a 35% chance of making the play-offs.

Here is FiveThirtyEight’s predicted Championship table in full:

1. Norwich City (80 pts)

2. BURNLEY (79 pts)

-----

3. Sheffield United (78 pts)

4. Watford (74 pts)

5. QPR (68 pts)

6. Luton Town (68 pts)

-----

7. West Brom (66 pts)

8. Stoke City (66 pts)

9. Millwall (66 pts)

10. Blackburn Rovers (65 pts)

12. Sunderland (61 pts)

13. Birmingham City (61 pts)

14. Preston (60 pts)

15. Middlesbrough (59 pts)

16. Cardiff City (59 pts)

17. Reading (59 pts)

18. Wigan Athletic (58 pts)

19. Coventry City (57 pts)

20. Blackpool (57 pts)

21. Bristol City (56 pts)

-----

22. Rotherham (51 pts)

23. Huddersfield Town (48 pts)