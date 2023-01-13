Championship leaders Burnley sign Belgium Under 21 international defender Ameen Al-Dakhil

The 20-year-old centre back joins the Clarets from Belgian Pro League side Sint-Truiden on a three-and-a-half year deal.

Baghdad-born Al-Dakhil, capped once for Belgium’s Under 21s, moves to Turf Moor for an undisclosed fee.

The youngster has played 16 times for Bernd Hollerbach’s “Canaries” this term and helped them keep five clean sheets in the Belgian First Division A.

After joining the Clarets, Al-Dakhil said: "I'm really excited to be here, it's a really nice club, everyone I have met so far have been great with me.

"It's a great club to be it and to make the next steps in my career and improve and learn as a player here.

"It's been has been a really busy week for me, I haven't slept much at all, but it's all worth it now I'm finally here and a Burnley player."