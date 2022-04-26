Champions League semi-finalist hails 'special' Burnley atmosphere

And an unusual source has agreed with Jackson, singling out the Clarets’ support.

Ahead of Villareal’s Champions League semi-final first leg at Liverpool on Wednesday night, former Arsenal midfielder Francis Coquelin was talking about what to expect at Anfield, and spoke of his experiences in this country.

Coquelin was on the bench when Burnley knocked Arsenal out of the Carling Cup in December 2008 with two goals from Kevin McDonald, and started the Gunners’ 1-0 Premier League win at Turf Moor in April 2015, with an early winner from Aaron Ramsey, before being an unused sub as Alexis Sanchez scored the winner from a controversial injury time penalty in November 2017.

BURNLEY, ENGLAND - APRIL 11: Francis Coquelin of Arsenal and Sam Vokes of Burnley compete for the ball during the Barclays Premier League match between Burnley and Arsenal at Turf Moor on April 11, 2015 in Burnley, England. (Photo by Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images)

The 30-year-old French midfielder said to the Daily Mail: “The English atmosphere is something special.

"Every stadium in England – you go to Burnley and the atmosphere at Turf Moor is special.

"Every stadium has something. And you want to play games like this at places like Anfield.

"Allianz Arena is something, but Anfield is different. I think the atmosphere between the team and the crowd is something you don't really come across often in football.