Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Burnley are Premier League – again – and prominent supporters of the Clarets have been giving their thoughts on what promotion to the most prestigious football league in the world means to the town.

Sign up to our daily Burnley Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Burnley Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

When the full-time whistle blew on Easter Monday at the end of the Clarets’ 2-1 victory against promotiomn rivals Sheffield United, it signalled the return to football’s top table for the smallest town ever to have a team in the Premier League, and what will be Burnley’s tenth season in the Premier League.

One of the club’s most fanous fans, Alastair Campbell, the chief adviser to former Prime Minister Tony Blair, spoke to the Burnley Express about his pride.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mr Campbell said: “It is a fantastic achievement, especially given the scale of change in the squad since we were relegated.

Burnley players celebrating promotion to the Premier League after beating Sheffield United 2-1 at Turf Moor. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

“The defence has been truly outstanding and such a key part of the overall success. But they have been helped in that by the way every single member of the team, midfield or upfront, get back when they need to. That is about discipline and team spirit and both have been so much part of Scott Parker’s approach. It was great to see him finally let his emotions go a bit when he embraced his family. Three Premier league promotions with three clubs is a remarkable personal record.

“It is going to be hard to pick out a player of the year. Josh Brownhill has been a revelation as a goal scorer as well as leader. James Trafford rightly gets so much praise for all the clean sheets. But for me it has to be Esteve. I hope we keep him for a long time but it is easy to imagine one of Europe’s big clubs would come calling.

“I was thrilled Ashley Barnes got on for the last few minutes. He is such a huge character and positive life force and it has been brilliant to have him back for the last stages of an incredible season.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The leader of Burnley Borough Council and keen Clarets fan, Coun. Afrasiab Anwar, was at Turf Moor on Easter Monday to see Burnley secure promotion, which he said was an achievement for the whole town.

“I am absolutely delighted to see Burnley back in the Premier League – both as a fan and as leader of the council.”

He added: “The atmosphere at Turf Moor was electric, and the players, coaching staff, and everyone at the club have been simply fantastic.

“This achievement isn't just a win for the team, it's a win for the entire town. I've said it before: the success of Burnley FC goes hand in hand with the success of the borough. When the club thrives, so does the town—and right now, there’s a real buzz about the place.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I’m proud to say: we are back where we belong. We are Premier League.”

Burnley MP Oliver Ryan also paid tribute to the club’s achievement saying: “Back where we belong! I'm absolutely over the moon, massive well done to the lads, to Scott, to Alan (chairman Pace) and the whole club for making this such an incredible season.

“They've done the town proud and taken us all with them, I'm so proud of them all. As I believe I was the first person to say this in the House of Commons, I'll say it again – ‘Up The Clarets!’”

Capital Breakfast and former Radio One DJ Jordan North, who famously once said Turf Moor was his “happy place” while appearing on I'm a Celebrity...Get Me Out of Here!, was also understandably delighted, sharing his joy to listeners.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Finally, Burnley Borough Council this morning issued a statement congratulating the Clarets.

A spokesperson from Burnley Council said: “We’re absolutely thrilled to see Burnley FC back in the Premier League.

“This is a huge moment of pride for the town and a real testament to the dedication of everyone involved at the club – players, staff, and supporters.

“Promotion brings a huge boost to Burnley, not just in terms of football, but for our local economy, community spirit, and our growing profile on the national and international stage. We look forward to supporting the Clarets every step of the way.”